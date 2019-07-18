OMG! You won’t believe the person in this emotional TikTok viral video is not Virat Kohli

Now you will probably be thinking, Virat Kohli in an emotional TikTok video? No it's not Virat Kohli himself, but a man who looks 98% like Virat Kohli. The video is doing rounds on social media, where people have gone in a tizzy seeing the lookalike's video. In the video, a Punjabi song playing in the background and the Virat Kohli look-alike can be seen first trying to approach a girl who shrugs him and in the later scene can be seen taking the girl to her love and walking away.

Though it's not Virat Kohli, the video has got 53.3K views till now. People on social media can't believe their eyes and are commenting on the video.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted on the video: