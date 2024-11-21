'Okay Darling, Happy For You': Manager Congratulates Employee Who Got Job Offer From Another Company; Netizens Call Manager 'Green Flag'

Manager Congratulates Employee Who Announces Resignation From Company Over New Job | Instagram/Simran

Switching to another company and lookin forward to resign? We understand it isn't easy to file the resignation letter unless the place you have been working is extremely toxic and you really want to run away. While many might find it challenging to approach their manager and speak about quitting their position at the workplace for a new job in hand, things went very smoothly for a woman named Simran.

A video of Simran connecting with her manager on a call and informing her about resigning from the job has surfaced online. In the clip, the employee mentions about leaving her job for a new offer she has received. Speaking to her manager with somewhat fear of rejection, she says, "I got a job. Next Friday would be my last day (at your company)".

Watch video

What happened next? If you guessed the manager wouldn't have agreed to the resignation or asked her to extend her work period, you are wrong. The manager, who netizens call a "Green flag", promptly replied to Simran and congratulated her. She didn't stop her from progressing in her work life and switching to a new environment.

"It's okay oh darling", says manager

"Congratulations. That's really exciting. I'm really happy for you I'm sad for me", the manager was heard saying while addressing the situation of one of her valued employees leaving the company. "It's okay oh darling", the manager added.

The employee was surprised by the way the manager encouraged her and accepted her resignation. She broke down into tears after the manager congratulated her and wished her the best for the new role.

Sharing their conversation online, Simran wrote, "I really wanted to share how amazing this woman has been and what a great manager looks like. I have never met anyone like her and i really learnt how impt it is to have a good manager".

Netizens react

Now, this video is going viral on the internet and drawing many reactions. People are seen praising the manager for being good towards her employee and letting her switch her job without much of a hustle. Instagram users who watched the video and got impressed with the manager's replies to the resigning employee, wished they too had a boss like this. They termed the manager to be a "Green flag".

"She's such a nice boss, the way she explained all the emotional and reassured it's natural to feel them, chef's kiss", one wrote. "What an absolute green flag manager! I love everything about this. No mention of HR etc, just support and respect", another commented.