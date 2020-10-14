'Okay Boomer': As Trump mocks Biden's age, Twitter reminds that he's only three years younger

With scant weeks left before the final showdown on November 3rd that will see the USA elect its new President, President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail. Newly recovered from COVID-19, he has held rallies and even intensified his social media presence.

During his rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Trump had hit out at Joe Biden alleging that his Democratic Party opponent would, if elected lift tariffs imposed on China. "This election is a simple choice," he said.

"If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody. If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple," he told his supporters at the crucial battleground state.