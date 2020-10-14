'Okay Boomer': As Trump mocks Biden's age, Twitter reminds that he's only three years younger

With scant weeks left before the final showdown on November 3rd that will see the USA elect its new President, President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail. Newly recovered from COVID-19, he has held rallies and even intensified his social media presence.
During his rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Trump had hit out at Joe Biden alleging that his Democratic Party opponent would, if elected lift tariffs imposed on China. "This election is a simple choice," he said.
"If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody. If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple," he told his supporters at the crucial battleground state.
While Trump has, over the last few months, taken repeated jibes at his Democratic opponent Joe Biden over his age, on Tuesday he startled many on Twitter with a Photoshop-ed meme that called for "Biden as resident". The picture above the post showed several elderly individuals sitting together.
And while some thought that the tweet showcased that America had "a leader with a real sense of humor", others found it to be in incredibly bad taste. The post was shared with no caption.
As one Twitter user put it, at 74, Trump was "no spring chicken" and Joe Biden was merely three years older. "If Joe Biden wins the election, it will in large part be due to his strong support from Seniors -- a group that typically votes Republican. Why would you post something like this three weeks out from the election when you are 12 points behind?" added another user.
And while we may not know what motivated Trump's post, it has certainly set social media abuzz. While some said that making fun of the elderly was not exactly a "winning strategy" others wondered if Trump was operating on the assumption that older voters were not on Twitter.
"This is a truly cursed Boomer Meme," said one user. Some however were far more succinct, reacting to Trump's post with a crisp "okay boomer".
Take a look at some of the posts:
