Oh, What? Man Eats Green Peas With Chocolate; Netizens React To Viral Video

The internet is home to many weird recipes that foodies are seen trying, either for creating viral videos or just out fun. After bizarre dishes like coke maggi, chocolate sugarcane juice, and others caught the attention of social media users, the video of someone eating peas soaked in chocolate has surfaced online.

Man prepares and tries weird recipe

The video shows influencer Calvin Lee adding some green peas to his bowl of chocolate. Indeed, weird but true. He shares every detail of preparing the stunning recipe. To begin with, he displays the ingredients on screen and tells viewers, "Let's try green pea chocolate!"

After sparking curiosity for the dish among netizens, he starts preparing the unusual dish. He adds some peas to his chocolate bar and then places them inside the microwave. A while later, he pulls the bowl out and finds peas soaked in the chocolate. "I got a pretty good feeling about this," he said while looking at how the dish had turned out. Soon, he placed it in the refrigerator for some cooling. The easy recipe then came to an end. Lee tried it with his eyes closed to enjoy it at its best. Did the man like it? Not really.

"It's not terrible," he noted while saying it was "not good either." His review went a little further than his candid reaction to the first bite. He said in his video that the dish was "slightly chewy and tasted quite uncomfortable." He wasn't keen on recommending people try it out, but said, "You can try if you're curious."

Netizens react to viral video

The video attracted 40,000 viewers on Instagram, along with many comments. Netizens reacted to the influencer's recipe and shared a similar reaction towards the dish, merely looking at its appearance and not even finding a need to personally try it. People laughed and wrote that this dish might be something one would only try "when you are on a diet but also want to eat something sweet."