Oh, really? Cute cat sings Adele's 'Easy On Me' in viral video

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a cat lending voice to Adele's 'Easy On Me'.

Did the cat really sing or the video was edited or puffed up? Not so sure on that! With the help of autotune and pro settings, a cat being identified as 'Benny' (via the post caption) can be seen performing in front of camera. The video was shared by @cats_of_instagram a day ago, since then it has gathered over 54K likes and a lots of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:11 PM IST