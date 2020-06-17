Oh honey: Indians are mocking Xi Jinping with Winnie the Pooh posts and it's hilarious

What is the strange connection between much-loved cartoon character Winnie the Pooh and China? For years now, the two have had a strained relationship, with China even banning the release of “Christopher Robin" -- an animated film adaptation of a story about “Winnie the Pooh.”

It would seem that country is not too happy with the parallels drawn between the anthropomorphic bear and China's leader Xi Jinping. It all began in 2013, when former US President Barack Obama and Xi met in the western country. A photo of the two leaders walking together prompted rather uncharitable comparisons to Pooh and Tigger.

A later version of the same, featured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the gloomy Eeyore. There are other versions too. Another photo of Xi with his head and shoulders popping out of a car found it's twin in a toy of Pooh riding a car.

Unfortunately for Xi, the comparison has stuck, continuing to emerge at random times. And while censoring the image and the comparison has muted the topic somewhat, the internet has a way of reminding you of things you'd rather put behind you.

For those still not in the know, India and China had recently engaged in a violent altercation that has left 20 Indian Army officials de