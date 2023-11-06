Odisha: Cop Carries Elderly Woman To Puri Jagannath Temple, Wins Hearts On Internet After Video Of Kind Act Goes Viral

In a heartwarming video from Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha, a policeman was seen assisting an elderly woman to take darshan of the Lord by carrying her in his arms. The aged devotee was purportedly unable to walk the long distance around the temple premises which made the cop come to her service. Barefooted, the uniformed officer was seen walking with her towards the temple entrance. WATCH:

Kartik Month -

Expecting heavy crowd and old age devotees,

Detailed police arrangement has been made at Sri Jagannath Temple.

17 Platoons of force have been deployed.

Special efforts and care is being taken to ensure Hassle Free Darshan of old age devotees. pic.twitter.com/8nAZNKWRND — Puri Police (@SPPuri1) October 29, 2023

Puri Police share video on X

It is unclear whether wheelchairs were unable leading to the cop himself making efforts to ferry the old woman to the temple by lifting her in his arms. However, the policeman's kind act was filmed on camera and the footage was shared online by Puri Police. The gesture was praised by people on social media who offered salutes to such police personnel.

@Puri_Official @OfPinaki @SJTA_Puri @SPPuri1 @CMO_Odisha y can't we arrange wheel chair in this technology Era till now? Will this way of service solve mass people issue?

If u hav challenges in it thn find solution, thats y u r in the position u r now. As I see lot of easy soln. https://t.co/MUfkk6d2dG — 🇮🇳 Local Loka au Local Katha (@localkatha) October 29, 2023

The incident surfaced amidst the holy Kartika month which is dearest to Lord Jagannath. During this period, people observe special prayers for the Lord and keep Kartika Brata to seek His divine blessings. While posting the policeman's video online, Puri Police informed devotees that the team was taking care of people despite the heavy crowd.

Netizens praise the cop for his kind deed

The internet was in praise of the cop who escorted the elderly devotee of Lord Jagannath to the temple. "Hats off to the police personal in the video. Who has ensured the safety of old devotees during their darshan to Mahaprabhu shree Jagganth. May Mahaprabhu bless him," read a reply to the footage. "GOOD JOB PURI POLICE. SALUTE TO YOU ALL," said another X user. Being shared in late October, the clip has so far gathered 16,000 views and has been forwarded across various social media sites.

Check reactions

This is heart touching ❤️ https://t.co/8LddRtab9Z — Rojalin Sahoo (@_Rojalin_rose) October 29, 2023

