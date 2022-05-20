'Now that he has invited us...': Mumbai traffic police handle replies to rider who said 'bulao police ko' to a person who asked him to follow traffic rules

A scooter rider who brashly told a concerned citizen to call the cops when asked to follow traffic rules may soon find himself in the dock. A Twitter account called Mumbai Matters tweeted a picture of the scooter rider sitting astride his vehicle without a helmet, a small child standing in the space between the seat and the steering, on the wrong side of the lane.

“This helmetless biker MH01DC4597 riding on the wrong side of TH Kataria Marg, Mahim, refused to give way and began laughing and taking selfies saying 'bulao police ko (Call the cops),” the tweet said.

Less than an hour later, the Mumbai Traffic Police's official account quoted the tweet and said, “Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga...mauka bhi hai...kanoon bhi (Now that he has invited us, we will have to go. The opportunity is there and so is the law)! Our challan will meet him soon.”

.@mumbaimatterz Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga...mauka bhi hai...kanoon bhi! Our challan will meet him soon https://t.co/2nNYcTKB5m — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 19, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:52 PM IST