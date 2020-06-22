Now FaceApp has been cancelled for 'gender swap' photos that can 'trigger' gender dysphoria

Unless you've been residing under a rock, you've probably seen the recent trend of morphed photos where people 'swap genders' or edit themselves to have different features or even apply make-up and change their age. While this is something softwares such as Photoshop have been able to do for a long time now, FaceApp has made it far more easy.

Since then, people have taken it upon themselves to flood the internet with various versions of their face. And while this has drawn the ire of some on social media platforms for its sheer inanity, it would seem that there are more problematic aspects to this new trend.

As some Twitter users noted recently, it would seem that the gender swap filters are "triggering to those with Gender Dysphoria". To this end, many have taken it upon themselves to delete their swapped images.