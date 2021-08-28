e-Paper Get App

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:58 PM IST

Nothing is impossible, says Paralympic athlete #BhavinaPatel; PM Modi leads brigade applauding her feat

FPJ Web Desk
Bhavina Patel created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition | Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

As India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel gears up for her final match on Sunday she termed her semi-final win in the Tokyo Paralympics as a "big achievement".

"This is a big achievement as everyone says beating China is very difficult but I have proved today nothing is impossible if you want it from all your heart," Bhavina told ANI. "Tomorrow is my final match and I am preparing for the same. I want everyone to keep praying for me so that I can perform well," she added.

Bhavina created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition.

PM Modi congratulated Bhavina and said her accomplishments "inspire the entire nation". He said on Saturday that the entire nation is praying for Bhavina Patel's success in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

After winning the clash, Bhavina said she never thought of reaching the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics and was only focused on giving her 100 per cent in every match.

"If I keep on performing like this, I will definitely win the gold medal. I never thought of reaching the finals and only concentrated on giving my 100 per cent and I did that only," said Bhavina in a Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) video.

"And when you give your 100 per cent you can win a medal. I am mentally ready for the finals and I just want to give my 100 per cent," she added.

Others joined the Prime Minister is wishing the Paralympian luck for her final match.

Here is look at the love and good wishes Patel is receiving from the Twitteratti.

