Nothing 'Happy' about Good Friday, yet 'wishes' pour in on Twitter

In the land of diverse culture and several religions, it's easy to get confused about the customs. One such trend can be seen today on Good Friday. Even though Good Friday is a day of sorrow, people are 'wishing' others a 'Happy Good Friday'.

On Good Friday, Lord Jesus was crucified. Today, we commemorate the sacrifice that the Lord made for humanity's sins. Therefore, this is not a joyous day. However, people unaware of this fact are wishing people a 'Happy Good Friday' on social media, which is sparking heated debates.