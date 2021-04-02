Nothing 'Happy' about Good Friday, yet 'wishes' pour in on Twitter

In the land of diverse culture and several religions, it's easy to get confused about the customs. One such trend can be seen today on Good Friday. Even though Good Friday is a day of sorrow, people are 'wishing' others a 'Happy Good Friday'.
On Good Friday, Lord Jesus was crucified. Today, we commemorate the sacrifice that the Lord made for humanity's sins. Therefore, this is not a joyous day. However, people unaware of this fact are wishing people a 'Happy Good Friday' on social media, which is sparking heated debates.
For instance, the Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Atif Rasheed wished Christians using Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Good Friday. May this day bring into your life happiness and choicest blessings."
In another case, author and journalist Saba Naqvi made a tweet saying, "Happy #GoodFriday to all..."
However, later she deleted the tweet and informed that this was a blunder as a child had tweeted the "Happy Good Friday" from her phone.
She also informed that her mother is a Christian and the tweet was a genuine blunder.
Twitter today is filled with tweets that are wishing and greeting others on a sorrowful day.
These 'Happy Good Friday' tweet have earned a lot of criticism and trolling. Journalist Saba Naqvi especially faced a lot of flak for her tweet. While some laughed at her, others patiently explained the issue to her.
Have a look.
