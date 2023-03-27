'Not Sleeping, drafting my next Tweet' says Nagaland Minister in his viral post

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along | twitter

The Internet's favourite minister did it again. Beating the Monday blues, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posted a picture today on Twitter that has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, he is seen looking at his mobile phone at what appears to be an event. Known for giving a humorous twist to Tweets, Along wrote the caption for the picture that he is 'not sleeping.'

"Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet," says Along's caption for his tweet posted on his official account. In a few hours, the tweet amassed more than 528.2 K views and over 19,000 likes.

Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet! 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOGr5wTMFF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 27, 2023

The minister, known for his quirky comments on Twitter, received quite a lot of comments under his post.

One user commented, 'antaraatma sa tweet ho raha ha bhai'.

'Such a Cute Pic!!,' wrote another user.

'What you Draft in Closed Eyes, Nobody can match the quality in their open eyes..," wrote a third user.