Not Mumbai local, but in West Bengal: Horse travels in train along human passengers

The internet takes to multiple shares and making the content go viral if it's bizarre and eye-catchy. We might have at times come across people carrying their pet animals such as dogs, cats in the public transport. However, the recent case from West Bengal is something that's leaving netizens stunned.

In a recent video going viral, we can see a horse made into the coaches of a local train in the state of West Bengal. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right! Visuals of the same, where we can spot the animal standing along human passengers is doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, the clip comes from Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local train. The horse was not alone ofcourse, the care taker of the animal was present onboard too. The Eastern Railway is looking into the authenticity of the matter.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:04 PM IST