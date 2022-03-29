Not 'Kacha Badam', Faridabad man sells 'momos' on cycle; watch video

Similar to Bhuban Badyakar, who went to villages via his bicycle to sell 'Kacha Badam' (raw peanuts), a man in Haryana's Faridabad sells 'hot momos' over the environment-friendly two wheels. Another resemblance of the two street vendors happen to be that both hold a West Bengal origin.

A food blogger who goes by the name @foodyvishal on YouTube, shared the video of this momo seller appreciating his hardworking skills.

In the video, we can see the young man carry a steamer full of the yummy snack, with steamer being placed cautiously in a bucket labelled "Garam Momos" (hot momos).

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:36 AM IST