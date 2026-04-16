'Not Japan, But Namma Chennai': Man Captures Drone View Of City’s Rare Blooming Season Near Madhuravoyal Flyover - VIDEO

A breathtaking drone video filmed in Chennai has captured the internet’s attention after revealing the city draped in soft shades of pink blossoms, a sight many viewers never imagined witnessing in the bustling metropolis.

Cinematographer Venkatesh Ram shared the aerial footage on Instagram, offering a stunning perspective of Chennai that contrasts sharply with its usual image of traffic, heat, and urban rush. Filmed near the Madhuravoyal flyover, the video shows long stretches of roads framed by flowering pink trees, transforming everyday cityscapes into something almost dreamlike.

Shot entirely from a drone, the visuals glide over vehicles moving beneath dense clusters of blossoms, creating a calm and cinematic atmosphere rarely associated with the city.

In his caption, Ram described the moment as a rare phase when Chennai “slows down and blooms in pink,” highlighting how fleeting and special the seasonal transformation is.

Social media draws comparisons with Japan’s cherry blossoms

The video quickly went viral, with viewers comparing the scenes to Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season. Many users expressed disbelief that such visuals came from Chennai, saying the footage resembled international travel videos rather than a familiar Indian city.

Several commenters admitted they had never noticed these flowering trees before, sparking curiosity about whether they were newly planted or simply bloom briefly each year without attracting widespread attention.

Why Chennai is seeing pink blossoms

Urban horticulture experts note that cities across southern India often experience seasonal blooming from ornamental trees such as pink trumpet trees and tabebuia species during late winter and early summer. These trees shed their leaves before flowering, allowing entire streets to appear covered in vibrant pink or purple hues for a short period.

Because the bloom lasts only a few weeks, many residents miss the spectacle unless captured through photography or aerial footage.

The video has since inspired locals to seek out the location themselves, hoping to witness the pink canopy before the blossoms fade, proving that even familiar cities can still surprise their residents with moments of unexpected beauty.