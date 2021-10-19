'Not all heroes wear capes': Single dad adopts young girl with Down Syndrome, rejected by 20 families; wins netizens' hearts

While internet can often be a 'hated place' for some at times, it can also be a place where people get to witness wholesome real-life stories, that will make you smile wide and sometimes even shed a tear or two.

This viral story is about a little angel who finally found the home she deserved. Born with Down Syndrome, Alba was disowned by her mother at the time of her birth. Her biological father later abandoned her, and she was rejected by 20 possible adoptive homes as a result. Alba's life was changed forever, however, when she met Luca Trapanese, a loving father.

“When I held her in my arms, I was filled with joy,” he told the BBC. “I felt she was my daughter immediately. I knew I was ready to be her father.”

Luca had been involved in a variety of social work initiatives in Italy since he was a teenager. After hearing about people's reluctance to adopt Alba, he decided to step forward and adopt her.

With the publication of a book about his life with Alba, Luca Trapanese's narrative went viral, a story he believes "destroys many stereotypes about fatherhood, religion, and family."

The heartwarming story of this young child and her father who beat the odds has left netizens in awe.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:14 PM IST