Nostalgia hits netizens: Here's why #BeforeInstagram is trending on Twitter

Twitter users on 16th September, Thursday began sharing posts and tweets comparing their lives before and after the advent of social media giant, Instagram which has 500+ million daily active users globally, ranking it second behind Facebook for the social network with the highest daily logins.

The tweets shared were all about the key differences in terms of situations back in the times where social media hadn't majorly or even slightly taken over the lives of people, who are now completely dependant on various social media platforms. Users say that life was much easier and that things were less fake, unlike now where things are just the opposite, one example being Instagram filters, which users say can be a little too much due to the unachievable beauty standards set by the filters.

Instagram commonly known as IG, Insta, or the gram, is a photo and video-sharing social networking website founded by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in the United States. Facebook bought the service for for $1 billion in cash and equity in April 2012.

Users can post photos and videos that can be modified with filters and categorised using hashtags and geotagging. Posts can be shared with the general public or with followers who have been pre-approved. Users can view trending material and browse other users' content by tags and places. The platform allows individuals to add their material to a personal feed by like photos and following other users.

The hashtags #BeforeInstagram and #AfterInstagram took off within hardly no time, within likes, retweets, and comments increasing every second. Have a look at few of these hilarious tweets, which in the opinion of Twitter users, are quite relatable!

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:50 PM IST