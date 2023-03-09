Nobel Record! Australian man does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours to support dementia charity

Jaxon Italiano | Instagram/Jaxon Italiano

A Nobel record! An Australian man broke the Guinness World Record by performing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours in an effort to support a charity.

Jaxon Italiano, a fitness enthusiast, performed 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours in an effort to support a charity that supports 400,000 people living with dementia.

It was on November 15, last year, that Jaxon smashed the challenge in Sydney, New South Wales.

He ended his attempt with 3 1/2 hours to spare, admitting his body was too exhausted to continue.

To raise money for the non-profit Dementia Australia, Jaxon attempted to set the record for the most pull-ups performed by a male in a 24-hour period in Sydney, New South Wales.

Italiano planned to raise $0.66 for each pull-up he would perform, but he ended up raising a staggering $5,914.72.

Jaxon trained for his attempt for eight months, and had to push back the date he’d planned to undertake it due to injury.

He said on his fundraising page: "I am aiming to raise $1 for every pull up I manage to do. But I need your help! Please make a donation to support my efforts and help me reach my goal of beating dementia.

"All funds raised will support the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families, and carers. These services include counselling, support groups, education, and training."

"I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself," he said in an Instagram post.

According to the Guinness World Records, Jaxon's feat is even more impressive due to the fact he had to overcome injuries, mental strain, and rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. The condition can be fatal or result in permanent disability.

"I thought it would be a good idea to partner this record attempt with a charity addressing dementia, as this is an illness I have had to work with first-hand when I used to work in a nursing home and something that I think needs more awareness due to its increasing prevalence," he said.