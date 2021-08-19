Advertisement

On Wednesday, social media went abuzz with the news of M J Akbar, the former editor and union minister who was accused of sexual harassment by several women in 2018, joining WION, an English TV news channel run by Zee Media. The news went viral on Twitter earning mass criticism for the news channel.

A news report by Newslaundry suggests that even though the company hasn’t announced Akbar's hiring, he has been presiding over the WION's editorial meetings since August 16, 2021.

On the condition of anonymity, a WION employee told Newslaundry, “We were told that he would be joining as vice president. He’s attending the meetings online and isn't coming to office,” the journalist added, referring to Akbar.

“Sudhir also told us that he and Subhash would be attending our morning meetings as well. Some people are wary about Akbar joining, especially the junior staff. They aren’t revolting or anything, but there are murmurs.”

Akbar earlier edited at the Telegraph, Asian Age and Sunday Guardian. He was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women who had worked with him, including Priya Ramani. Following the accusations, he had resigned as the minister of state for external affairs in 2018.

As soon as the news hit social media, people were enraged. Many pointed out that this is proof that accusations of sexual harassment don't ruin men's careers.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:14 AM IST