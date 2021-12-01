e-Paper Get App

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Wednesday, December 01, 2021

No room for 'copy-cats'! North Korea bans leather coats to stop people from copying Kim Jong-Un's style

You might have experienced times when you notice someone copying you; maybe your outfit or sometimes just the way you interact with people!

While no one tends to do anything about it, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un believes he's had enough of 'copy-cats'!

According to various sources, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been losing it over people wearing leather coats after they became popular since he and other dignitaries have been observed wearing them.

The supreme leader of North Korea has used genuine police help to prevent people from following his way.

The coats have been popularised by Jong-un himself, as well as other key figures such as his sister Kim Yo-jong, who has been seen wearing one, according to a resident of Pyongsong, which is not far from the capital Pyongyang.

Pyongsong police officials have recently begun a crackdown on those selling the jackets, as well as on those who are wearing them.

The authorities have – the source claimed – described the leather coat trend as an ‘impure trend to challenge the authority of the Highest Dignity’

