No 'privacy' at home? Father installs CCTV camera in teen's room; reason behind it will shock you! |

A Reddit post brought to light how a teen was put under surveillance even inside their room. It was a call to all those who complained about privacy concerns at home. "To teens who think they have no privacy, I have a cctv camera installed in me and my brother's room (sic)," read the online text that was uploaded along with an image from the room.

Check post

After the post surfaced online, netizens wondered about the reason behind the installation of a CCTV camera in the teen's personal space. He replied and brought to light that it was a move following the extensive time he spent on video games.

"More than a year ago I was caught playing on my bro's ps4 late at night IN ANOTHER ROOM after 3 HOURS of studying. After that he was convinced I play all nights long. And then on my birthday he caught me again (sic)," read the reply.

However, netizens weren't convinced and guessed whether the true reason behind the parent installing the device was masturbation. A comment read, "Kuch aur baat hogi, jhoot mat bol. Masturbate karte hue pakda gya na (Might be something else, don't lie. Did you get caught masturbating?)"