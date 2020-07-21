No more wings: India's fake 'Drone Boy' grounded for violating home quarantine rules in Bengaluru

Prathap NM, also known as 'Drone Prathap', on Monday, was arrested for allegedly violating home quarantine norms in Bengaluru.

After travelling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, Prathap was told to remain in home isolation. However, Prathap violated the directives to visit a private television studio for an interview. Soon after, police officials tracked him and put him in institutional quarantine.

Prathap to cooperate with officials. He was using a different mobile number which was not registered with officials for the quarantine process.

Rohini Katoch, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told TNM that "Prathap was supposed to be in home quarantine so he has been handed over to BBMP officials now. Once the institutional quarantine period is over, we will finish the arrest formalities. It is a bailable offence but he should first finish his institutional quarantine period of two weeks."

Prathap, in the media, is referred to as 'Drone Prathap' for claiming to build 600 drones at the age of 22. The claims were busted by German and Japanese organisations who revealed that the drones which 'Prathap poses with', were built by them.