'No high school diploma, no opinion': Twitter reacts to Greta Thunberg's postpone NEET, JEE 2020 tweet

After her tweet garnered attention, several Twitter users trolled the climate activist for not attending school.

A user wrote, "You take care of your education, because soon you will have problems with passing the exams yourself, my dear child."

Another commented, "Someone who is herself neglecting her school & studies, what else can one expect from her. Get some life Kid."

For the uninitiated, Greta Thunberg had decided to go on a school strike in 2018, when she had just started ninth grade. However, on Tuesday, the Swedish environmental activist announced that her gap year was over and she will be returning to school. "My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!" read Thunberg's tweet. But, this didn't stop Tweeple from trolling the teenager.

Here are a few reactions to her tweet: