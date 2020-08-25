'No high school diploma, no opinion': Twitter reacts to Greta Thunberg's postpone NEET, JEE 2020 tweet

Amid the demands from students and parents to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to show her support and got brutally trolled.
"It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJee_NEETinCOVID," read Thunberg's tweet.
After her tweet garnered attention, several Twitter users trolled the climate activist for not attending school.
A user wrote, "You take care of your education, because soon you will have problems with passing the exams yourself, my dear child."
Another commented, "Someone who is herself neglecting her school & studies, what else can one expect from her. Get some life Kid."
For the uninitiated, Greta Thunberg had decided to go on a school strike in 2018, when she had just started ninth grade. However, on Tuesday, the Swedish environmental activist announced that her gap year was over and she will be returning to school. "My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!" read Thunberg's tweet. But, this didn't stop Tweeple from trolling the teenager.
Here are a few reactions to her tweet:
