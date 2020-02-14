No gas cylinders, no swords: Check out the full list of 'prohibited items' at Pakistani airports

Going through airport security can be a trying time. Even leaving aside the issues of too many bags or those seconds of panic as you hunt for identity proof in your bag, there are many prohibited items you might have to part with.
But what exactly are these items? Well, a photo that has surfaced on Twitter may have some answers, or raise more questions depending on how you look at it.
The photo is taken at a Pakistani airport and captioned "Always an adventure going through airports in Pakistan."
Some of the items on the list have left netizens quite confused.
And while we are familiar with the 'no scissors hand baggage' rule, some of the objects listed below are baffling.Take the gas cylinder for example.
Many on social media wondered why anyone would bring a gas cylinder to the airport. As one Twitter user put it, "Even terrorists don't do that!!"
The list of the prohibited items also include revolvers, pistols, guns, grenade bombs, ammunition, imitation weapon, daggers, swords and sticks, pen pistols, chemicals and explosives.
Another point to note: The board, placed as it seems to be, within the airport, it wouldn't be a very effective deterrent is case someone had entered with any of the aforementioned products.
We checked with the data put up by India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to see if such a list was par for the course.
And while many of the items seem to concur, not everything was the same.
While the tweeted poster goes into a detailed categorisation for different kinds of weapons for example, it makes no mention of items such as lighters or tools such as saws, screwdrivers and drills.
