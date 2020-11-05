Nitish Kumar as Kaleen Bhaiya, Priyanka Gandhi as Golu: Watch this Mirzapur 2 spoof based on Bihar election

After the release of Mirzapur 2, meme Twitter just exploded with the content based on the crime thriller series. While several memes were based on the dialogues of characters like Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna, several others swapped the characters with leaders from Bihar.
These Mirzapur 2 memes based on Bihar politics were enjoyed and widely shared on social media. Now taking the concept to the next level, Ali Brothers have come up with a spoof video of Mirzapur 2 based on the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.
Ali Brothers - Afzal Shahid Ali and Shah Faisal Ali - who make parody videos on Hollywood and Bollywood films have swapped faces of the characters with the leaders. While Kaleen Bhaiya is swapped with Nitish Kumar, Golu is swapped with Priyanka Gandhi Vadhera.
Check out the video here:
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of 'Mirzapur' was released on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.
"Mirzapur 2" is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections.
It features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.
The first part revolved around a crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey), get associated with his business. There's trouble when Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna (Divyenndu) gets threatened by their presence.
While actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur are reprising their roles from the first season, the new season has some interesting additions with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast.