Nitish Kumar as Kaleen Bhaiya, Priyanka Gandhi as Golu: Watch this Mirzapur 2 spoof based on Bihar election

After the release of Mirzapur 2, meme Twitter just exploded with the content based on the crime thriller series. While several memes were based on the dialogues of characters like Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna, several others swapped the characters with leaders from Bihar.

These Mirzapur 2 memes based on Bihar politics were enjoyed and widely shared on social media. Now taking the concept to the next level, Ali Brothers have come up with a spoof video of Mirzapur 2 based on the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.

Ali Brothers - Afzal Shahid Ali and Shah Faisal Ali - who make parody videos on Hollywood and Bollywood films have swapped faces of the characters with the leaders. While Kaleen Bhaiya is swapped with Nitish Kumar, Golu is swapped with Priyanka Gandhi Vadhera.

Check out the video here: