NimbuMirchi trends on Twitter, here’s why, along with the reactions

Trust election season to make even the things that seem normal during ordinary days to be sensationalized. As you all may know, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to France to formally induct the first Rafale fighter jet in the Indian Air Force.

The handover ceremony took place during the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Rajnath Singh, who is known to perform the Shastra Puja almost every year, decided to perform the puja this year on IAF’s latest weapon – the Rafale jet. The puja was conducted as per tradition with the Defence Minister doing the needful. The clips of the Puja soon started doing the rounds on social media and opposition parties didn’t waste time on targeting the ruling dispensation for communalising the whole thing.

The Puja is marked by putting Nimbu, Mirchi and Nariyal (lemon, chili and coconut) on the Shastra (weapon), which in this case was the Rafale. It is believed that the combination of the trio ‘protects’ the weapon itself and is believed to ward off evil spirits. A political slugfest ensued with Congress and BJP trading barbs over the issue and many senior leaders from both parties voicing their opinions. But, the best reactions always come from the common man/woman on Twitter and here they are.