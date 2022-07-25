e-Paper Get App

NGOs keen on adopting pitbull that killed an elderly lady

Do you remember about the case where an elderly lady was maulted to death by her pet dog?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Do you remember the case where an elderly lady was mauled to death by her pet dog? The incident had taken place while the woman was alone in her home in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh locality. The Pitbull had killed her. The horrific case created fear among pet lovers and clips of abandoning pitbulls came online.

Despite the same, eight NGOs have come ahead to adopt the pet dog. The Pitbull is lately under the supervision of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials and veterinary experts and is coming back to normalcy.

“The Pitbull will be kept in the shelter till July 27 and a decision on his new home will be taken later. Former union minister and animal love Maneka Gandhi had called up officials and asked them to hand back the dog to its owner Amit Tripathi. However, Amit has not contacted us after the dog was taken from his possession,” the official said.

Read Also
Pune man booked for chopping Pitbull's ear
article-image
Read Also
Guru Randhawa, Pitbull’s song ‘Slowly Slowly’ out now
article-image
HomeViral NGOs keen on adopting pitbull that killed an elderly lady

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Out-of-work actor arrested for threatening Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on social media

Mumbai: Out-of-work actor arrested for threatening Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on social media

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects