NGOs keen on adopting pitbull that killed an elderly lady

Image credit: Google

Do you remember the case where an elderly lady was mauled to death by her pet dog? The incident had taken place while the woman was alone in her home in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh locality. The Pitbull had killed her. The horrific case created fear among pet lovers and clips of abandoning pitbulls came online.

Despite the same, eight NGOs have come ahead to adopt the pet dog. The Pitbull is lately under the supervision of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials and veterinary experts and is coming back to normalcy.

“The Pitbull will be kept in the shelter till July 27 and a decision on his new home will be taken later. Former union minister and animal love Maneka Gandhi had called up officials and asked them to hand back the dog to its owner Amit Tripathi. However, Amit has not contacted us after the dog was taken from his possession,” the official said.