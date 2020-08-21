Next level jugaad: Bengali TV show uses Scotch-Brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator, leaves netizens in splits

Indian Television dramas are infamous for leaving viewers scratching their heads, courtesy to the illogical twists, reincarnation of characters, cosmetic surgeries and more. The bizarre melodrama in the series is often overdone and sometimes the scenes are too hilarious to miss. One such scene from a Bengali TV serial is going viral on the internet and leaving netizens in splits.
The clip from Zee Bangla's 'Krishnakoli' shows a doctor using a Scotch-Brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator for bringing an unconscious patient back to life. Other than the hilarious choice of prop, netizens also noticed the monitor in the background, which showed perfectly normal heartbeats.
After the screenshot of the same went viral on Twitter, Tweeple took to the comments section to share hilarious memes and jokes.
A user wrote, "@ScotchBriteIN I must say your product is really effective. This will be on the second number in my list of multiutility product after John Wick's pencil."
"#ScotchBrite started saving lives too," commented another.
"People just not able to handle the fact that Bengalis invented wireless defibrillators. smh," joked a user.
Here are some hilarious reactions:
