Next level jugaad: Bengali TV show uses Scotch-Brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator, leaves netizens in splits

Indian Television dramas are infamous for leaving viewers scratching their heads, courtesy to the illogical twists, reincarnation of characters, cosmetic surgeries and more. The bizarre melodrama in the series is often overdone and sometimes the scenes are too hilarious to miss. One such scene from a Bengali TV serial is going viral on the internet and leaving netizens in splits.

The clip from Zee Bangla's 'Krishnakoli' shows a doctor using a Scotch-Brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator for bringing an unconscious patient back to life. Other than the hilarious choice of prop, netizens also noticed the monitor in the background, which showed perfectly normal heartbeats.