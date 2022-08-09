e-Paper Get App

Next generation of talent is shaping up: Anand Mahindra shares video of young Tirunelveli boy doing somersault jumps

"...we need to get this talent on the fast track," read the post caption.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

A few hours ago, Anand Mahindra shared a video showing a young Tirunelveli boy doing somersault jumps. "And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track," read the post caption.

Check video, right here:

In another sports related tweet, the businessman had shared a video of women hockey players enjoying victory at CWG 2022. That was his way of spreading positive vibes and Monday motivation. The tweet was captioned to read, "No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India!"

Check video:

The same video was also shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Read Also
Did you check MS Dhoni's Guruji avatar? Check viral ad video of agarbatti brand
article-image

