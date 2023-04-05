Newly inaugurated Bengaluru metro station, flooded after rains | screengrab- Twitter

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, April 4 resulted in waterlogging at the Nallurhalli metro station, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71 km phase II of the Bengaluru Metro.

The new metro line, which runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram, was inaugurated by the PM on Saturday, April 1. It was built at a cost of ₹ 4,249 crore.

Visuals of the inundated Nallurhalli metro station were shared by several users on Twitter.

Whitefield Rising, a citizen forum of Bengaluru, tweeted photos showing water on the platform and near the ticketing counter.

"Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully," it wrote.

Some distressed commuters lashed out at the government and questioned whether the metro infrastructure was ready for inauguration. One Twitter user questioned if this is the case after a bout of light rains, what will happen in the monsoons

Another user tweeted, "This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in a hurry without properly completing the works."

Flight services and traffic were hit in Bengaluru after the rains on Tuesday evening, April 4. Fourteen flights were diverted and several others were delayed amid heavy waterlogging on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located.