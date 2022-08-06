New Zealand: Police officer meets injured owl during night patrol, rescues it to life

Facebook/ Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police

A Facebook post by the police department of New Zealand's Bay of Plenty and Taupo area notified people that a police officer on duty was interrupted by an owl on during his busy night shift patrolling.

Identified as Willy Searle was working the dark to notice an injured owl by his way. The police officer made it a point to rescue and help the bird to its better. He then took the owl to senior constable Marty Madsen for treatment. However, during the travel with Willy, the bird seemed to have found comfort. It gradually recovered and flew into the wild.

“I put him in the car and shot back into town as Marty is a bit of a bird whisperer," says Willy. "By the time I got back to town he started to warm up and flap around a bit," the social media post quoted the police officer.

