e-Paper Get App

New Zealand: Police officer meets injured owl during night patrol, rescues it to life

Night time is a silent zone with sounds of insects and nature. In a recent incident in New Zealand, an on-duty cop came across an owl during his night shift.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Facebook/ Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police

A Facebook post by the police department of New Zealand's Bay of Plenty and Taupo area notified people that a police officer on duty was interrupted by an owl on during his busy night shift patrolling.

Identified as Willy Searle was working the dark to notice an injured owl by his way. The police officer made it a point to rescue and help the bird to its better. He then took the owl to senior constable Marty Madsen for treatment. However, during the travel with Willy, the bird seemed to have found comfort. It gradually recovered and flew into the wild.

“I put him in the car and shot back into town as Marty is a bit of a bird whisperer," says Willy. "By the time I got back to town he started to warm up and flap around a bit," the social media post quoted the police officer.

Check post for more details:

Read Also
Pokemon Arcanine or a cute dog? Watch viral video to know
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Cute! Owl's neck exercise goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralNew Zealand: Police officer meets injured owl during night patrol, rescues it to life

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Controversial decision ends India women's hockey team's dream of gold at Commonwealth...

Watch Video: Controversial decision ends India women's hockey team's dream of gold at Commonwealth...

Studying in Ireland on the radar of Indian students

Studying in Ireland on the radar of Indian students

Premier League: Arsenal open campaign with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, watch

Premier League: Arsenal open campaign with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, watch

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, NDA candidate for Vice President's post?

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, NDA candidate for Vice President's post?

Mumbai updates: Varsha Raut appears before ED in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Varsha Raut appears before ED in Patra Chawl scam case