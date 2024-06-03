 New York: Couple Out On Fishing Find Box Filled With ₹83 Lakh Cash
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
An US couple who were on their fishing routine at a New York lake caught no fish, but bulky cash on May 31. They turned lucky by fetching huge money worth nearly Rs 83 lakh ($100,000). The incident was reported from a water body in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens where the fishing duo pulled a box filled with bundles of cash.

Damaged, but worth $100,000

It was learned that James Kane and Barbie Agostini were exercising their hobby of magnet fishing when they discovered a safe filled with loads of money. When they tossed a line with a strong magnet on their fishing tool, they found the treasure. While the amount inside was in poor and damaged condition, it was worth a grand sum that estimated to $100,000.

"Couldn't believe it"

Speaking to the media, the couple narrated their unexpected experience from their recent fishing session. "I couldn’t believe it," said Barbie, while James pointed out that they pulled out "two stacks of freaking hundreds."

Couple report incident to police

The couple approached the New York police and informed them about what they had found. What happened next? The cops let James and Barbie take custody of the object they pulled out of the lake, unable to have any means to identify its real owner.

Guns, grenades, and more...

A report in The Guardian noted that the US couple had come across various objects during their previous fishing experience, however, it was never money that came into their fishing rod. They told the news outlet that they have so far pulled out guns, World War II grenades, a full-sized motorcycle, foreign coins, and jewellery.

