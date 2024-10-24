'New Fear Unlocked': Instagram User Uploads Chilling Video Of Finding Cobra Hiding Inside Cushion Pillow

Cobra hiding inside a cushion pillow | Instagram@abhisheksandhu1126

Imagine. You were lazily resting on your sofa with the cushion pillow next to you and binge watching your favourite web series, only to hear the hissing of snake or seeing it slithering out of the pillow. Calm down. While we hope such a scary situation never happens with you, a video of a person witnessing a snake hidden inside his pillow is now going viral on social media.

In a chilling viral video that has caught the attention of millions of Instagram users, a person was seen coming across a cobra hiding inside a cushion pillow in his home. The video showed him casually approaching his couch and pulling out the pillow from there, only to spot the reptile hiding inside it. When the person stretched open the pillow cover and looked within, he spot the snake coiled up inside.

Take a look at the video below

The incident, which showcases the unexpected dangers of encountering a snake on a sofa, has sparked fear among internet users.

However, media reports addressed the viral video and claimed the a snake charmer took note of the incident, lowering the anxiety of a few netizens.

Equipped with an iron rod, the snake charmer approached the sofa cautiously. Initially, the search revealed no visible sign of the snake, intensifying the suspense. Seconds later, the cobra was spotted coiled up inside. The snake charmer then used his equipment to carefully pull out the cobra outside.

Video goes viral; netizens react

An Instagram user named Abhishek uploaded the video online. As people came watched this video, they were in chills to spot a snake hiding itself inside a cushion pillow at one's home.

Reacting to the viral clip, which has rocked over 16 million views on Instagram so far, people commented by saying, "New fear unlocked". One user noted the eerie timing of watching the cobra reel with a pillow in their lap.