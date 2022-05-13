Netizens troll woman for promoting sindoor as 'aphrodasiac'

A lot of information is posted. Some are correct, some are false, and some are simply amusing and make no sense, but they quickly capture people's attention. Speaking of which, a woman recently claimed the benefits of wearing a sindoor, to which netizens reacted hilariously.

After a man named Denial Sloss (Rohit) posted two images from that video with a caption, "Source: Trust me bro." This woman sparked a wave of sarcastic memes on the internet.

Wearing Sindoor is a personal choice, and everyone has different opinions, as evidenced by the comments. Some have not supported the facts with informative comments, while others have made fun of them with memes.

In the video she showed how wearing sindoor increases sexual drive and relaxes the body, to which the netizens wrote "South Indian women don't wear sindoor. How will sex drive trigger now?" and someone even wrote, "Also, mercury is literally poison! In labs, we had to be extremely cautious; it's terrifying af good Lord.

The video was first shared on the Instagram account Be Bodywise.

^this is the chutki sindoor ki keemat Shanti was talking about. — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

ac kya cheez hai aap sindoor lagaeyee😡😡 — g spot (@_igayatri) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

^this is the chutki sindoor ki keemat Shanti was talking about. — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) May 12, 2022

South Indian women don't apply Sindoor, how will sex drive trigger now? — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST