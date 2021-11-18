e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:54 AM IST

Netizens trend #KashmiriLivesMatter as they stand in solidarity with families of civilians killed in Srinagar gunfight

FPJ Web Desk
Four people were killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Hyderpora on Monday evening, including an overground worker (who assists militants) and a civilian, police said on Tuesday, amid allegations that it was a "staged encounter" in which one victim was used as a "human shield."

After a day of protesting in Srinagar, the families of two civilians murdered in the Hyderpora encounter staged a candlelight vigil in the bitter cold, demanding justice for the victims and the return of their bodies.

According to NDTV, the family members of two civilians killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Hyderpora were forcibly evacuated by police after midnight.

According to the police, a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate Mohammad Amir, along with two civilians -- Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul -- were killed in the encounter, where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

Mainstream politicians from Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the police action, video clips of which have gone viral on the social media.

Families begged that their loved ones' bodies be returned to them for last rites, and held up signs demanding justice.

The horrendous incident has left netizens in shock as they took to Twitter to raise their voices for the families of the civilians who were killed.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
