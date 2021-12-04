e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

Netizens take to Twitter to remember #OperationTrident on Navy Day; here's why

Defence Minister of India 'Rajnath Singh' also tweeted #OperationTrident.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter: @DefPROMumbai

Every year on December 4, our country observes Navy Day to recognize and celebrate the role and accomplishments of the Indian Navy. Holding to the pages of the past, this day is significant for the commencement of Operation Trident during the Indo-Pak 1971 war.

This year the Navy Day is a bit more special as we see the Indian Navy happens to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the success of of Operation Trident, by naming the day 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Internet users have taken to Twitter to remember the day and significant naval operation which marks the day. Several have come forward to tweet by sharing quotes and messages. To count on the tweets, government officials, bureaucrats, politicians, film stars, commoners have taken to express their tribute to the naval department and their unforgettable Operation Trident.

Defence Minister of India 'Rajnath Singh' took to Twitter and wrote, 'On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security.

Dr.Jitendra Awhad, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Government of Maharashtra remembering Operation Trident wrote on Twitter, 'On this day, 50 years back, #IndianNavy launched their #OperationTrident ; ever since this day is celebrated as #NavyDay to commemorate their victory. Salute to all the Indian Navy men for their dedication bravery & patriotism..Indian waters are well guarded thanks to you all.'

Have a look at few more reactions:

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:13 PM IST
