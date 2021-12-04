Netizens take to Twitter to remember #OperationTrident on Navy Day; here's why

Every year on December 4, our country observes Navy Day to recognize and celebrate the role and accomplishments of the Indian Navy. Holding to the pages of the past, this day is significant for the commencement of Operation Trident during the Indo-Pak 1971 war.

This year the Navy Day is a bit more special as we see the Indian Navy happens to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the success of of Operation Trident, by naming the day 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Internet users have taken to Twitter to remember the day and significant naval operation which marks the day. Several have come forward to tweet by sharing quotes and messages. To count on the tweets, government officials, bureaucrats, politicians, film stars, commoners have taken to express their tribute to the naval department and their unforgettable Operation Trident.

Defence Minister of India 'Rajnath Singh' took to Twitter and wrote, 'On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security.

On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security.#SwarnimVijayVarsh @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/bcbQG45svN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2021

Dr.Jitendra Awhad, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Government of Maharashtra remembering Operation Trident wrote on Twitter, 'On this day, 50 years back, #IndianNavy launched their #OperationTrident ; ever since this day is celebrated as #NavyDay to commemorate their victory. Salute to all the Indian Navy men for their dedication bravery & patriotism..Indian waters are well guarded thanks to you all.'

Advertisement

On this day, 50 years back, #IndianNavy launched their #OperationTrident ; ever since this day is celebrated as #NavyDay to commemorate their victory.

Salute to all the Indian Navy men for their dedication bravery & patriotism..

Indian waters are well guarded thanks to you all. pic.twitter.com/OQk3qtDOj9 — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) December 4, 2021

Have a look at few more reactions:

#NavyDay recognizes the achievements and role of the @IndianNavy. It is celebrated on December 4 every year, to commemorate #OperationTrident.



50 years ago this day, the Indian Navy attacked the Karachi harbor, during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.https://t.co/riZ9mPuaZ3 pic.twitter.com/g4XPNXLpW0 — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) December 3, 2021

Advertisement

As we commemorate Indian Navy’s historic ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 War, Respect and Salute to our brave navy personnel guarding the Indian waters .#IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/0RTEKPHyAO — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) December 4, 2021

Audacious mission: Operation Trident

4 Dec 1971



Indian Navy's 2 ships, 3 missile boats

90 minutes

6 missiles

4 Pakistani vessels down

Karachi fuel storage in flames

Pak Navy crippled



Indian Casualties? None! 🙏🇮🇳



Greetings to war heroes, veterans & serving personnel #NavyDay https://t.co/we7VoRXIno — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) December 3, 2021

A very happy Indian Navy Day.

Commemorated to celebrate victory in Operation Trident, launched by Indian Navy during the 1971 war.K P Gopal was the man who led the task force that sank 3 Pakistani navy ships!&bombed Karachi port.The victory on December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day pic.twitter.com/yAy47zzwdL — SumanSharma (@sharrmasumann) December 4, 2021

Advertisement

I salute @indiannavy on the anniversary of Operation Trident as India celebrates Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorating 50 years of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Warm greetings & regards to our brave Navy personnel on #NavyDay for protecting India's maritime frontiers. pic.twitter.com/M7b3AowDyw — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 4, 2021

Today is our Indian Navy Day 🇮🇳.



To commemorate the Operation Trident victory between the nights of Dec 4 -5, 1971 during our war with Pakistan, our Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4th.



At the heart of this mission was Commodore K P Gopal Rao from Madurai, TN.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/4QtERedemb — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 4, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:13 PM IST