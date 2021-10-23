Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes to lady warrior Kittur Rani Chennamma on her birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of Kittur Chennamma, Queen of Kittur, who was one of the first Indian rulers to lead an armed revolt against the British East India Company in 1824, protesting the Doctrine of Lapse.

She was born in 1778, 56 years before Rani Lakshmi Bai staged a revolution against British authority in India in 1857, making her one of the first female freedom fighters in India. She was partof the Lingayat tribe and had early training in horseback riding, sword fighting, and archery. Her bravery was well-known across her village.

At the age of 15, she married Mallasarja Desai, the king of Kittur, and became the queen of Kittur. She had one son from her marriage, who died in 1824 after her husband died in 1816. Following the death of her only son, Kittur Chennamma adopted Shivalingappa with the intention of making him the heir to the Kittur dynasty.

Her struggle against the British ended in her imprisonment, but she went on to become a legendary freedom fighter in Karnataka and a symbol of India's independence campaign.

Every year in the month of October since 1824, the 'Kittur Utsava' has been held to commemorate Kittur Rani Chennamma's courageous rebellion.

As the country celebrates the 243rd birth anniversary of the brave female ruler who led an armed rebellion against the British, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:41 PM IST