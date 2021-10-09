Netizens take to Twitter to pay their tribute to the postal industry on #WorldPostDay2021

World Post Day is commemorated every year on October 9th. The UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan, designated World Post Day in 1969. The Universal Postal Union (UPU) was founded in 1874 in Berne, Switzerland, and has its headquarters there. It ushered in a global communication revolution by allowing people to send letters to any country on the planet.

Every year, 150 countries from all around the world take part in the event. On this day, the post introduces new items and services. Globally, the postal network has about 650,000 offices and 5.3 million employees. On this day, all of the industry's employees' hard work and dedication are recognised and rewarded.

Most significantly, World Post Day raises awareness of the postal sector's importance in businesses and people's daily lives. It emphasises the importance of postal services to a country's social and economic growth.

Every year, a different theme is used to commemorate the day. "Innovate to recover" is the theme of World Post Day 2021.

As people all around the globe celebrate World Post Day, have a look at how netizens on Twitter have paid their tribute to the industry's employees for their hardwork and service.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:54 AM IST