Netizens slam Karan Kundrra for indulging in physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Over the years, we have witnessed a range of controversies and fights in the Bigg Boss house. It looks like the ongoing 15th season is also on the same path. The latest episode of 'BB 15' saw actor Karan Kundrra indulging himself in a physical brawl with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

In one of the tasks, Karan got into a heated moment and pinned Pratik to the ground. Karan's violent behaviour did not go down well with several social media users including former 'Bigg Boss' contestants.

Shefali Bagga, who participated in 'Bigg Boss 13', tweeted, "What the hell. #KaranKundrra ne #Prateek Sehajpal ko kaise patka." Calling out Karan's aggressive behaviour, a slew of netizens demanded the makers to evict Karan from the house.

"Karan brutally thrashed Pratik. This is physical Violence. He should be out from the house," another one wrote.

"Blood is Boiling Literally I am Too Angry Now !!Why @BiggBoss is favouring @kkundrra so much," a netizen tweeted.

For the unversed, Karan and Pratik have known each other for a while. The two were a part of the 'Love School' show, in which Karan was Pratik's mentor.

Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter:

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:25 AM IST