Netizens in shock as Avi Barot, Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter, dies of heart attack at 29

Avi Barot, a wicketkeeper-batsman for Saurashtra, died on Saturday at the age of 29 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Saurashtra Cricket took to Twitter as soon as the unfortunate incident occurred. Here's what the post said: “Our hearts bleed as outstanding player and very noble being Avi Barot is no more with us. It’s extremely shocking and saddening. May his noble soul be in shelter of benevolent Almighty. Avi, you shall be missed forever,” Saurashtra Cricket

The sudden passing of the 29- year old cricketer has left netizens in shock as they take to Twitter to share condolence messages.

Have a look:

In the 2019-2020 season, Barot was a part of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy victory, scoring a half-century in the final. For Saurashtra, the 29-year-old had played in 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches, and 11 T20Is. At January of current year, he hit 122 runs off 53 deliveries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:36 AM IST