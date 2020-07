The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health.

Despite the grievances, a new trend has taken Twitter by a storm. Netizens are making corny jokes on nearly everything. Every sentence begins with "I have a joke," but the second half of the sentence is rad.

Check out the best ones: