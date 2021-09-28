Netizens flood Twitter with Archana Puran Singh memes following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu, the state Congress chief, resigned on Tuesday, netizens have stepped into the picture to pick their next target to get on with their meme fest, and seems like they have managed to find one.

Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter account where he also stated that he will remain in the party. Following his resignation, Twitter users began flooding the Internet with hilarious memes about The Kapil Sharma Show since Sidhu was a part of it. He had been the show's permanent guest until February 16, 2019, after which he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

Fans were all for Archana, as things seemed to work really well for her at the show. Earlier, with Sidhu preoccupied as a politician, she was able to continue working on the show without fearing his return.

But now as things have taken a complete U-turn with Sidhu resigning from his post, netizens have bombarded the platform with funny memes attacking Archana as they worry she would be no longer on the Kapil Sharma Show.

Have a look at few of the reactions that have taken over the Internet:

Advertisement

After heard resignation of Navjot Singh Siddhu from Punjab Congress,

Archana Puran Singh Be like.. #ArchanaPuranSingh #NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/UmLseVuYbF — Amit Sen (@Ams_Blogger) September 28, 2021

#NavjotSinghSidhu bhai ne toh game kar diya 😂😂😂😂



Now who is next for Punjab Congress president ??? #DaljitDosanjh #ArchanaPuranSingh 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KMTtr4yfNx — Abhijit Sawant 🇮🇳 (@abyjyth) September 28, 2021

After Siddhu resignation from PUNJAB CONGRESS, Archna Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show..#ArchanaPuranSingh #NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/svkQ0ife4C — Amit Sen (@Ams_Blogger) September 28, 2021

Advertisement

When you find out Navjot Sidhu has resigned from Congress pic.twitter.com/bqLLfzDWjt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief.

The most worried person regarding her job right now would be Archana Puran Singh 😂🤣#NavjotSinghSidhu #ArchanaPuranSingh — Samay Ashar (@SamayAshar4) September 28, 2021

Advertisement

Tension raises in mind of #ArchanaPuranSingh 😜 — Ajay Pathak🏹 (@AJAYPAT77022431) September 28, 2021

ALSO READ David Warner hints exit from SRH while replying to fan tweet, leaves netizens in utter shock

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:59 PM IST