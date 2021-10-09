Netizens demand justice for farmers as #SpeakUpForKisanNyay trends on Twitter

On October 3, eight people, including farmers and BJP workers were killed during a protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur. Farmers organisations claim that at least four farmers were killed and several more were injured after being purposely ran over by a car that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra during his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3rd.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was called for the second time on Saturday in connection with the recent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. At 11am on Saturday, he went before the Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning as investigators probe the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight persons, including four farmers. Even while the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and his son dispute the charges, a FIR has been filed accusing Ashish Mishra of murder.

Enraged netizens have taken to Twitter in an attempt to demand justice for the death of the innocent farmers.

Have a look:

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:40 AM IST