Netizens Debate Over Which Indian City Could Host Olympics In 2036, Comment 'Bangalore' For THIS Reason

Olympic Rings | Paris 2024 Olympic Games

An X post is going viral for discussing which Indian city holds the potential to host the Olympic Games about a decade later. Do you think Mumbai or New Delhi could do it? But netizens have commented aloud to suggest Bangalore holds the potential to host Olympics 2036. And, there's a reason why they believe so.

Bangalore, all other teams will be stuck in traffic.. INDIA will win all Gold 😁 — AshutoshShrivastava (@ai_for_success) July 28, 2024

On a lighthearted note, an X user replied to a post seeking responses on which city in India could hold the international event and wrote, "Bangalore." He further explained why he chose this city over any other. The reason he stated, read, "All other teams will be stuck in traffic.. INDIA will win all Gold."

Involving rules and logic into this comment would make it dull. However, netizens are finding the comment hilarious and relatable. "Golden comment," people said while reacting to the X user with laughter emojis.

Check reactions

Golden comment https://t.co/GS50XeGU43 — Sidhu Twit💤 Say no to drugs (@SidhuTwits) July 28, 2024

A very witty answer to the question on which Indian city is best suited for Olympic Games in 2036. https://t.co/rbgsA7qWli — Prasanna Mishra (@punarbashu) July 28, 2024

This would be a fool proof strategy .... https://t.co/SdOfOXSU9L — Shriram Bonagiri ॐ ( Modi's family ) (@ramuarch) July 28, 2024

Traffic scenes from Bangalore often make it to social media posts, either through advisory messages or funny memes. Recently, a screenshot from Google Maps showing the walking vs driving ETA on a road in the IT hub went viral.

This happens only in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/MQlCP7DsU7 — Ayush Singh (@imabhinashS) July 25, 2024

It showed how going on foot was a better option than pulling a car for on a congested route. While there wasn't major difference in the duration, it varied from about two minutes. The maps suggested walking for 6kms to be faster than a driving mode.