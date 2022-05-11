Netizens can't relate over Smriti Irani 'Maja ni life' post, here's all you need to know

Smriti Irani never fails to draw attention, whether on television, in politics, or on social media. She has gained popularity on social media by engaging her viewers and has over 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The Indian Minister of Women and Child Development's recent post was a video of a bull enjoying his hair being combed. She posted it with the caption "Isse kehte hai Maja Ni Life," to which netizens reacted in an expected fashion.

Here's the reason - let's be real, who is having a maja ni life..? Everyone thinks how pathetic their life is and how happening else's life is.

Some netizens found the video amusing, while others expressed their displeasure with certain political issues. Take a look at a few comments on the post:

"Jo hamari government nahi dati"

"mam petrol price above 100 rs across the india...and there is not a single word uttered from your mouth...it is a shame"

"Mja nhi life toh che yeah par zimmedaariyon nu su karu "

"Every creature needs and loves that bit of pampering ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

This video was shared on her Instagram account, and she gave video credit to Internet Universe for the clip. Watch:

