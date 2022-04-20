Netflix loses 2L subscribers, netizens have fun on social media

Streaming giant Netflix saw its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. It's the first subscriber loss reported by the OTT platform in over a decade.

That's not the end to its woes, it's only the beginning. Netflix forecasts to lose 20 lakh global paid subscriber loss in the Q2 of 2022.

The decline has brought Netflix's subscriber base to 221.6 million, down from 221.8 million in the previous quarter.

Recently, a meme was shared on Reddit in which they talked about Netflix plans strategy, increased plan price and disabling family sharing.

The users reacted hilariously and shared several memes in response.

Some users reacted by sharing memes while some were seen praising Disney+. Some bragged about how they haven't purchased a single plan till date.

The meme was uploaded 23 hours back by u/Burpmeister on Reddit and since then it has received 53k upvotes and multiple comments.

Here's the post:

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

They increase the prices and release mid content and expect people to stay subscribed? pic.twitter.com/EZW1yuQm4D — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) April 19, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:19 PM IST