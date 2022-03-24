Netflix asks movie buffs to reveal their favorite 'The Office' moment as the sitcom completes 17 years; check here

The Office, the mockumentary sitcom about the everyday lives of the workers at a paper company in Pennsylvania named Dunder Mifflin, has completed seventeen years today.

The sitcom undoubtedly tops the list of TV shows which can be watch over and over, yet not getting bored of it. Running on screen with about nine seasons to keep the fan following audiences tuned, the well-known piece took people on a rollercoaster of a journey to laugh, cry and dance through the scenes. Also, never forgetting 'the best intro ever' featuring the cast lip-syncing 'Nobody But Me' by The Human Beinz.

As the worldwide loved and rejoiced show completed 17 years, netizens took to an internet storm with clippings and snippets from their favorite sitcom. For sure, Twitterati has fell into a spell of nostalgia.

Even Netflix tickled the senti-meter of the audience and asked them to share their favorite moment from The Office. The tweet read,"17 years since The Office first aired What’s your favourite moment of all time?"

On this day in 2005, the first episode of "The Office" premiered on NBC pic.twitter.com/eNj3BrLGU9 — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 24, 2022

17-years ago today “The Office” (US) premiered on NBC (2005) …

pic.twitter.com/jxWI2zCqfG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 24, 2022

17 anos de The Office. pic.twitter.com/ytuFRkl1Wf — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) March 24, 2022

17 years of the office 😭❤️❤️❤️

pic.twitter.com/9ON5IQsJgf — జననీ (@BhagawanNeeda) March 24, 2022

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:37 PM IST