Nepal earthquake sent tremors in Delhi, NCR but not everyone felt them; here's how they reacted on Twitter

People of Delhi-NCR took to Twitter to express their emotions about the earthquake, as it struck early in the morning and not many people experienced it. Here are a few memes shared on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
Representative image | Twitter
In the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi-NCR felt tremors after the regions of Pithoragarh, which is near Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the earthquake that was struck by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake along the Nepal border.

Taking this incident as an example, many people shared various hilarious memes to express their emotions while tackling the issues of pollution and the earthquake.

Here are a few memes tweeted by netizens:

