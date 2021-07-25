NEET UG 2021: Students request postponement of exam citing unexpected change in pattern

The Union government does not have any plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) and NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held this year on September 11 and 12, respectively, she said in a written reply.

The examination shall be conducted with all due precautions and following all protocols, including maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, Pawar said.

Further, the additional protective measures for candidates and examination personnel are proposed towards the safe conduct of the exam, she stated.

However, this hasn't gone well with students who are demanding that the NEET UG exam be postponed to October. Many students stormed Twitter to demand that NEET should be conducted only when all students have been vaccinated.

Also, the National Testing Agency (NTA) changed the exam pattern of NEET UG 2021 on July 13.

According to the earlier exam pattern, the test comprised of 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). This year, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10.

Such a sudden change has worried students who are complaining of anxiety and stress on Twitter.

Here's what students are saying. Have a look.