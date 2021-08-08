'Neeraj naam hai mera... Neeraj Chopra': Actor Prem Chopra congratulates Olympic gold medalist in style; Twitterati call it 'apt tribute'

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.
Celebratory scenes were witnessed all across India on Saturday with people, overwrought with emotions, taking to the streets to rejoice at Neeraj Chopra's gold-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.
While Indians were celebrating the win, Sunil Gavaskar's celebratory video went viral as he was seen singing "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".
However, Twitterati have now found another celebratory video that they find amusing- that of yesteryear actor Prem Chopra. Since the actor shares the surname with Neeraj Chopra, he congratulated the athlete by giving a twist to his super-hit dialogue.
Prem Chopra said, "Saari duniya jaanti hai mujhe. Prem naam hai mera Prem Chopra. Lekin Neeraj, aaj tune mausam badal diya. Aaj baaki saari duniya bolegi, Neeraj naam hai mera. Neeraj Chopra. (The entire world knows who I am. My name is Prem, Prem Chopra. But Neeraj, you've changed the weather. The world will now say, 'My name is Neeraj. Neeraj Chopra.')"
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
