'Neeraj naam hai mera... Neeraj Chopra': Actor Prem Chopra congratulates Olympic gold medalist in style; Twitterati call it 'apt tribute'

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Celebratory scenes were witnessed all across India on Saturday with people, overwrought with emotions, taking to the streets to rejoice at Neeraj Chopra's gold-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Indians were celebrating the win, Sunil Gavaskar's celebratory video went viral as he was seen singing "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".